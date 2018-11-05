5 Awesome Dancewear Sales Going On Right Now

When you see these sale prices, you'll jump for joy too. (via @covalentactivewear on Instagram)
Every so often, the e-retail gods conspire to save us from that weekly terror known as *~Monday~*. Today marks another one of those rare and precious moments.
We aren't sure why so many sales are happening simultaneously, but we're certainly not mad about it: Five of our favorite dancewear brands are offering pretty fun discounts right now. So gently release your plans for a productive Monday evening (who were you kidding, really?) and resolve to wind down with some online-retail therapy. (It's called #SelfCare, dancers. Look it up.)
If anyone's going to demonstrate how to break out some fresh dance moves it might as well be Ciara. This dancing diva is working on her seventh album, and everyone knows that any great album should be served with a side of dancing. So Ciara decided to show Vogue five of her fiercest moves—and we are here for every single one of them.
In our "Dear Katie" series, former NYCB soloist Kathryn Morgan answers your pressing dance questions. Have something you want to ask Katie? Email dearkatie@dancespirit.com for a chance to be featured!
Dear Katie,
My sister and I both dance at the same studio, which used to be really fun. But as we've gotten more serious about our training, things have become tense. We're competitive people, and since we're only a couple of years apart in age, we're often up for the same parts, which leads to a lot of awkwardness and frustration. What should we do?
Amanda LaCount was born to move. The second the music comes on at her Dance Spirit cover shoot, the bubbly 17-year-old is shimmying her shoulders and tossing her hair. When she launches into a full-out freestyle to Whitney Houston's "It's Not Right But It's Okay," you can't take your eyes off her.
And yet with every gig she lands, Amanda is challenging some of the dance world's longest-held biases. "I'm curvy," she says, "and I like being curvy. My body is not a bad thing. It's who I am." Here's how Amanda went from talented tot to hardworking pro—and from insecure preteen to body-positive role model.
ICYMI, this week on "Dancing with the Stars" was Halloween Week. And since we're still in MAJOR denial that all the spookiness has subsided for the year, we're revisiting our favorite pieces. There were not one but two perfect scores that night, and the dances do not disappoint.
Whether or not you choose to pursue a professional dance career, everyone who grows up in the studio is bound to be successful at whatever they end up doing. How come? Here are 10 reasons why we think so.
Colder weather is (finally) here, which means it's time for a good dance movie binge. But which iconic films should you put on? To narrow your search, we went ahead and ranked 30 of the greatest dance movies of all time.
Of course, we know a list like this is bound to be controversial—so if you disagree with our lineup, have at it in the comments!
Screen shots from the dance film Enough (via YouTube)
Beyond being entertaining and beautiful to watch, dance can make a statement and leave an impression. It can change minds and allow the audience to experience emotions that the dancer and/or choreographer may have felt. It's for this reason that the National Dance Institute, dancer and choreographer Robbie Fairchild, former Miami City Ballet dancer/current filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz, and Everytown for Gun Safety teamed up to create a dance video called "Enough." "The goal of the project was to explore through movement the issue of gun violence in school, which sadly, for our dancers, is a very real concern," NDI artistic director Ellen Weinstein told Dance Spirit. After its release a little over a week ago, the video has garnered 30,000 views on YouTube—its message resonating with many viewers. We talked with Weinstein to find out why it was so important for NDI to be a part of this project, and what she hopes young dancers realize about the power this art form has.
Lil Buck (photo by Rebecca Miller, courtesy Disney)
As the traditional Nutcracker hits ballet company stages across the country this month, Disney presents an updated take with the film The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. A fusion of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, by E.T.A. Hoffmann, and The Nutcracker ballet, the movie follows Clara as she unlocks a box from her late mother and is promptly transported into a fantastical world, where she meets a soldier named Phillip. Together, they adventure through the Land of Snowflakes, the Land of Flowers, the Land of Sweets, and the Fourth Realm, where they must defeat the cruel Mother Ginger. But there's still plenty of dance: Misty Copeland stars as The Ballerina, Lil Buck created the movement for the Mouse King, and Zachary Catazaro and Sergei Polunin both make appearances. Dance Spirit caught up with Lil Buck to get the inside scoop.
Maddie Ziegler may be a teen, queen, dancing machine—however, her dance movie knowledge isn't quite on the level of her actual dance skills. Maddie took Teen Vogue's dance-movie quiz where she had to explain the plot and name some of the characters of specific dance movies. While some of the movies she was tested on were iconic dance flicks, Maddie points out she was born way after many of them were made.
Eliza Ohman (photo by High 5 Games, courtesy Ohman)
Broadway baby Eliza Ohman began her dance training in Denver, CO, and at age 15 was chosen to join Robert L. Reed's tap company, the St. Louis Hoofers Club. After touring nationally with the Hoofers Club, she moved to NYC and attended The King's College, graduating with a bachelor of arts in media, culture, and the arts. She's been a swing and co-dance captain in Hamilton and has performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, on "Saturday Night Live" and "America's Got Talent," and in Carly Rae Jepsen's "I Really Like You" music video. Catch her on the Great White Way this month in the newly opened King Kong—and read on for The Dirt! —Courtney Bowers
Jensen, Rylee, Brynley, and Lindsay Arnold Cusick on a family vacation (courtesy the Arnold sisters)
The Arnold sisters have taken over the reality TV dance competition world, and we 👏 are👏 so 👏 here 👏 for👏 it 👏! From "So You Think You Can Dance" to "Dancing With The Stars" to "DWTS: Juniors," the four sisters have become a dance dynasty, lighting up stages and capturing the hearts of Americans everywhere. Despite being raised by parents with zero dance experience themselves, Lindsay (24), Jensen (20), Brynley (18), and Rylee (13) were born to perform, and have all made huge names for themselves in the industry.