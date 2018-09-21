Editors’ List: The Goods Sep. 21, 2018 11:05AM EST
Pumpkin Spice Is Invading Dancewear and We Love It
Dance Theatre of Harlem's Alison Stroming in a Capezio leotard (via capezio.com)
There's a change in the air these past few weeks—is it fall? Not quite yet. More importantly, it's PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON. And now, the quintessentially autumnal flavor isn't just for lattes anymore. Dancewear companies are picking up on the trend, offering more and more pieces in rich, sweet orange shades. Behold, eight of our favorite pumpkin spice-inspired pieces for your dancing enjoyment.
Capezio
via capezio.com
Dance Theatre of Harlem member Alison Stroming models the polished polo neck leotard.