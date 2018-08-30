Powered by RebelMouse
Editors’ List: The Goods
Helen Rolfe
Aug. 30, 2018 03:59PM EST

Finally, An Inclusive Range of Nude Leotards

via @discountdance on Instagram

"Ballet pink" tights and palest-pink slippers. "Nude" fabrics that match only the lightest of skin tones. Unfortunately, many dancewear staples have historically been available only in a single "flesh tone" that tended to exclude non-Caucasian dancers.

Thankfully, in recent years dancewear companies have begun to respond to this issue, offering more varied shades of tights, pointe shoes, body tights, etc. (One former Knicks City Dancer even made inclusiveness the foundation of her business model.) Now, you can also get foundation garments that suit your unique skin tone with the new Mariia True Bare Collection.

The collection for women is made up of dance briefs, a pull-on skirt, a crop top, and no fewer than six different leotard styles—all available in a sextet of "nude" tones selected to match dancers' beautifully diverse range of skin tones.

The launch of this collection (along with the new "nude" shades popping up in stores and on other dancewear manufacturers' sites) indicates that progress is being made to design and make products that meet the needs of every dancer. But there's obviously still much more work to be done. Next, how about nude leotards for children in a more inclusive range of fabric colors?

Sponsored

Stepping into the Professional World

After countless hours in the studio, late nights, early mornings, and perhaps 10,000 bobby pins, you may be asking yourself, "Where am I going from here?" If you are an aspiring ballet dancer, you may audition for School of American Ballet, ABT JKO School, the Rock School, or countless other renowned ballet programs. However, if your trajectory is not ballet, there aren't many options available where you can go to further your future potential.

Kanyok Arts Initiative has brought together all pillars of the professional community to adequately prepare its members for all aspects of the creative process. If you or your child has passion, discipline, and aptitude, and is seeking a comprehensive program that provides a unique opportunity to be exposed to and learn from industry leaders in an intimate yet professional setting, then Kanyok Arts Initiative's Collective program is your answer.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancer to Dancer

What It's Really Like to Be a Supernumerary with American Ballet Theatre

18-year-old Justin Souriau-Levine (indicated by arrow) takes us backstage as an ABT supernumerary. (Photo by Kyle Froman)

American Ballet Theatre boasts nearly 90 dancers. But when the company is mounting an elaborate story ballet at NYC's cavernous Metropolitan Opera House, it actually needs more bodies to complete the picture onstage. Enter supernumeraries, aka "supers." These supplementary performers are hired for non-dancing background roles (think "third courtier from the left" or "tall market lady"). Being a super is a fabulous way to get onstage experience—not to mention an up-close-and-personal look at some of the dance world's biggest stars.

All photos by Kyle Froman

Keep reading... Show less
Dance News

"World of Dance" Week 13 Recap: Lucky Numbers

Jonas & Ruby's next-level ballroom routine unfortunately wasn't enough to save them from elimination. (screenshot via YouTube)

Last night, "World of Dance" went through the second week of merciless cuts, leaving us with the top 12 acts who will advance to the divisional finals. As befits the thirteenth (!) week of competition, many super-impressive talented acts saw their "WOD" luck run out, while six were fortunate enough to net spots on top of their individual divisions. Without further ado, let's dive into how it all went down.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance News

Modern Dance Legend Paul Taylor Has Died

Yesterday, modern dance giant Paul Taylor passed away. He had turned 88 at the end of July.

Considered the last of the 20th-century modern dance titans, Taylor celebrated the 60th anniversary of his company in 2014. A prolific dancemaker, he continued to make new works into his final year, the last of which premiered during the company's annual Lincoln Center season in March—his 147th. Aureole, Cloven Kingdom and Promethean Fire are among his iconic works, though perhaps none is so beloved as his 1975 masterpiece Esplanade. During his performing career, Taylor danced roles created for him by Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham and George Balanchine, as well as in his own work.

Keep reading... Show less
Cover Story

The USC Glorya Kaufman School Is Reimagining What a College Dance Program Can Be

Class at the University of Southern California Glorya Kaufman School of Dance (photo by Ema Peter, courtesy USC)

If you closed your eyes and pictured dance paradise, what would it look like? Maybe you'd start your morning in rehearsal with a renowned contemporary choreographer, and then work on a dance driven by computer programming, and then run to a music video audition, and end the day discussing the impact of African dance styles on American pop culture.

Guess what? That dance paradise isn't just a dream. It's the University of Southern California Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, a young program that's already attracting some of the most talented dancers around—for good reason.

Click here to meet Alyssa Allen, Simrin Player, and Jake Tribus, three of USC's standout students.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for Fun

10 Reasons Dance Moms Are the Best

The ultimate dance mom: Debbie Allen with her daughter, Vivian Nixon (courtesy Nixon)

Dance moms: Where would we be without them? We all know how much support and help they give us—in addition to loads of love. Here are 10 reasons real-life dance moms are undeniably the best.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for Fun

We Can't Stop Watching Serena Williams' Dancetastic Beats by Dre Commercial

All hail Queen Serena. (via YouTube)

How obsessed are you with Serena Williams right now? In addition to rocking multiple tennis tutus at the US Open—and, you know, generally dominating the tournament—Williams just put out a new commercial for Beats by Dre that's the danciest thing she's done since getting down with Beyoncé. (Or getting down on the tarmac. Or getting down with Taylor Hatala and Willdabeast.)

Keep reading... Show less
Dancer to Dancer

Commercial Standout Justine Lutz on Her Most Embarrassing Dance Moments and Her Dance Idols

Photo by Dave Brewer, courtesy Lutz

Commercial dancer Justine Lutz's raw, emotional contemporary performances have helped her take the L.A. scene by storm. Lutz started dancing at the age of 3 in her hometown of Plymouth, MN. Later, she attended Loyola Marymount University and worked as an assistant for The PULSE On Tour before moving to L.A. in 2013. Since then, she's performed on TV shows, including "Glee," "Liv & Maddie," and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and has worked with loads of music industry greats, including Taylor Swift, Kesha, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and P!nk. Read on for The Dirt!

Keep reading... Show less
Just for Fun

Keep reading... Show less
Dance News

"SYTYCD" Season 15 Recap: We Have a Top 4!

Adam Rose/FOX

After just three live shows and just as many brisk eliminations, we have our Season 15 Top 4! And we'll get to that. But first, here's what went down during the two hours that the Top 6—Hannahlei, Genessy, Jensen, Jay Jay, Darius, and Slavik—performed together last night.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance Videos

Emma Portner Is Absolutely Regal in Andrew Winghart's New Short Film

Screenshot via Vimeo

Once in a while, a dance film comes along that stops us right in our tracks. Andrew Winghart's latest project, "A Thousand Faces," does just that—and then some. Starring none other than the otherworldly Emma Portner, the film is an 8-minute tour de force.

Keep reading... Show less
Dance News

Here Are the "DWTS" Season 27 Pros—Including a Two-Time Champ and a Ballroom Power Couple

Cheryl and Jenna and (newbie alert) Brandon, oh my! (original images ABC)

We are less than a month out from the 27th—twenty-seventh—season of "Dancing with the Stars"! The latest iteration of the be-sequined show kicks off (literally) September 24th on ABC. And while we still don't know which celebs will be taking to the ballroom floor (only that the group won't include any athletes), we were just gifted the names of the 13 pros who'll be squiring them.

Keep reading... Show less
Dancer to Dancer

Galen Hooks Writes a Letter to Her Teenage Self

Photo by Steven Taylor, courtesy Hooks

The multitalented Galen Hooks has solidified herself as an L.A. icon, thanks to her fierce moves and detailed, versatile choreography. As a teen, the L.A. native assisted choreographer Marguerite Derricks on movies including Donnie Darko and shows like "That '70s Show." Hooks graduated from Penn State University and has worked with artists including Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Usher, and Miley Cyrus. These days, you might also recognize her from her viral videos—she's had over 60 million views across her social media pages. —Courtney Bowers

Keep reading... Show less
Dancer to Dancer

Find Out What Inspires Pam Tanowitz

(From left) Simone Dinnerstein (at the piano), Maggie Cloud, Netta Yerushalmy, and Lindsey Jones in Tanowitz's New Work for Goldberg Variations (photo by Marina Levitskaya, courtesy Tanowitz)

Pam Tanowitz's dances are a lot like diamonds: They dazzle with compositional brilliance, reveal even more facets when you look closer, and are the products of an unusually intense creative force. Growing up in The Bronx, NY, Tanowitz trained at the Steffi Nossen School of Dance before getting a BFA from Ohio State University and an MFA from Sarah Lawrence College. A two-time Bessie Award winner, she's earned countless fellowships and sets work on companies and universities across the country. Here's where she finds inspiration. —Helen Rolfe

Keep reading... Show less
Dance News

Win This LeaMarie Color-Blocked Leotard

Photo by Jayme Thornton

This graphic LeaMarie leo is the perfect look for the dance studio. Whether you're a bunhead, a modern dancer, or a jazz queen this leotard makes a statement. Enter below for your chance to win it!

Keep reading... Show less

Giveaways