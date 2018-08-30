Finally, An Inclusive Range of Nude Leotards
"Ballet pink" tights and palest-pink slippers. "Nude" fabrics that match only the lightest of skin tones. Unfortunately, many dancewear staples have historically been available only in a single "flesh tone" that tended to exclude non-Caucasian dancers.
Thankfully, in recent years dancewear companies have begun to respond to this issue, offering more varied shades of tights, pointe shoes, body tights, etc. (One former Knicks City Dancer even made inclusiveness the foundation of her business model.) Now, you can also get foundation garments that suit your unique skin tone with the new Mariia True Bare Collection.
The collection for women is made up of dance briefs, a pull-on skirt, a crop top, and no fewer than six different leotard styles—all available in a sextet of "nude" tones selected to match dancers' beautifully diverse range of skin tones.
The launch of this collection (along with the new "nude" shades popping up in stores and on other dancewear manufacturers' sites) indicates that progress is being made to design and make products that meet the needs of every dancer. But there's obviously still much more work to be done. Next, how about nude leotards for children in a more inclusive range of fabric colors?